uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $23.00 In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.15, and it changed around $0.76 or 14.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $190.40M. UCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.20, offering almost -130.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.63% since then. We note from uCloudlink Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 81060.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.00K.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

Instantly UCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.43 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.65% year-to-date, but still down -15.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) is 2.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UCL is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -273.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -273.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

uCloudlink Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.37 percent over the past six months and at a -9.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. to make $20.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 20.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of uCloudlink Group Inc. shares, and 0.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.18%. uCloudlink Group Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 12317.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.07% or 11527.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4076.0 shares worth $29714.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.