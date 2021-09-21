The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.70, and it changed around $2.56 or 3.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.83B. TTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.28, offering almost -30.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.47% since then. We note from The Trade Desk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TTD as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.68 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.94% year-to-date, but still up 1.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is -6.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

The Trade Desk Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.40 percent over the past six months and at a 13.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $283.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect The Trade Desk Inc. to make $386.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $216.11 million and $319.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 78.80%. The Trade Desk Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 118.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.00% per year for the next five years.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares, and 67.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.84%. The Trade Desk Inc. stock is held by 983 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.10% of the shares, which is about 52.53 million shares worth $4.06 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.04% or 39.25 million shares worth $3.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 12.01 million shares worth $782.42 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 11.7 million shares worth around $688.14 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.