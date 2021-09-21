Stock Performance And Outlook Of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were traded, and its beta was 3.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.57, and it changed around -$0.45 or -5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $585.69M. SLCA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.38, offering almost -103.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.03% since then. We note from U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 794.82K.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLCA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

Instantly SLCA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.33 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.83% year-to-date, but still down -16.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is -6.20% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLCA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.95 percent over the past six months and at a 48.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $276.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. to make $261.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.18 million and $227.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -59.60%.

SLCA Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.81% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares, and 77.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.75%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 16.55% of the shares, which is about 12.37 million shares worth $143.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.68% or 5.0 million shares worth $57.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 4.98 million shares worth $50.28 million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $43.63 million, which represents about 5.05% of the total shares outstanding.