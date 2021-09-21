Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.83M. SNGX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.80, offering almost -185.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.27% since then. We note from Soligenix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Soligenix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNGX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Soligenix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Instantly SNGX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.31% year-to-date, but still down -5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) is 13.59% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNGX is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -282.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -282.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Soligenix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.70 percent over the past six months and at a 29.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Soligenix Inc. to make $420k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $609k and $361k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.50%. Soligenix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -33.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Soligenix Inc. shares, and 6.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.97%. Soligenix Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.11% of the shares, which is about 1.65 million shares worth $1.83 million.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC, with 1.96% or 0.79 million shares worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $1.35 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.