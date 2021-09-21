SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.01, and it changed around -$0.69 or -5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.52B. SMRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.14, offering almost -16.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.9% since then. We note from SmartRent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 367.30K.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.99 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.21% year-to-date, but still up 4.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is 14.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -72.98%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.15% of SmartRent Inc. shares, and 28.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.09%. SmartRent Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2020, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $0.41 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.23% or 0.6 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2020. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $0.23 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.