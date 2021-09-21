Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 2.71 million shares of the Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.01, and it changed around -$1.37 or -5.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.89B. SGFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.79, offering almost -85.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.13, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.55% since then. We note from Signify Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 868.98K.

Signify Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SGFY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Signify Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Instantly SGFY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.90 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.92% year-to-date, but still down -0.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) is -7.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGFY is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $183.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Signify Health Inc. to make $181.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.07% of Signify Health Inc. shares, and 104.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.25%. Signify Health Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 83.09% of the shares, which is about 139.61 million shares worth $4.25 billion.

Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC, with 3.98% or 6.68 million shares worth $203.25 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 5.28 million shares worth $139.08 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $75.07 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.