Shares Of N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) Could Show A Loss Of -25.61%

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.33, and it changed around -$1.19 or -7.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39B. NABL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -11.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.63% since then. We note from N-able Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 860.59K.

N-able Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NABL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. N-able Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) trade information

Instantly NABL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.77 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.44% year-to-date, but still up 5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) is 7.83% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NABL is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

N-able Inc. (NABL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect N-able Inc. to make $88.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

NABL Dividends

N-able Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of N-able Inc. shares, and 73.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.53%. N-able Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jul 30, 2021, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $2.71 million.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, with 0.05% or 92422.0 shares worth $1.28 million as of Jul 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.