PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) were traded, and its beta was 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.46, and it changed around -$0.68 or -8.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $590.38M. PAVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.62, offering almost -15.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.15% since then. We note from PAVmed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

PAVmed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PAVM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PAVmed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

Instantly PAVM has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.19 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 251.89% year-to-date, but still down -5.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is 25.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAVM is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

PAVmed Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 66.52 percent over the past six months and at a -11.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $270k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PAVmed Inc. to make $1.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.80%.

PAVM Dividends

PAVmed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.35% of PAVmed Inc. shares, and 24.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.42%. PAVmed Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.48% of the shares, which is about 4.65 million shares worth $29.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.76% or 4.04 million shares worth $25.84 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.96 million shares worth $12.54 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $10.55 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.