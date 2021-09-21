New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.59, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.79B. NYCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -5.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.68% since then. We note from New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.35 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NYCB as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.02 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.39% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 1.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYCB is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.96 percent over the past six months and at a 44.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $332.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect New York Community Bancorp Inc. to make $339.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.70%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 5.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.89 per year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, and 64.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.63%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 511 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.51% of the shares, which is about 58.17 million shares worth $641.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.80% or 45.58 million shares worth $502.28 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 12.54 million shares worth $147.76 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.18 million shares worth around $134.24 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.