Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.22 million shares of the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.88, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.13B. MBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.78, offering almost 1.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.86% since then. We note from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MBT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

Instantly MBT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.89 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) is 10.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $776.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MBT is forecast to be at a low of $644.45 and a high of $851.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8520.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6422.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.44 percent over the past six months and at a -20.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company to make $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.52 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.90%. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company earnings are expected to increase by 20.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.08% per year for the next five years.

MBT Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.95. It is important to note, however, that the 9.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.45 per year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares, and 28.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.55%. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock is held by 349 institutions, with Lazard Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.21% of the shares, which is about 32.05 million shares worth $267.27 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.16% or 21.59 million shares worth $180.03 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.8 million shares worth $65.08 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.39 million shares worth around $54.15 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.