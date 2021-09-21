Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.24, and it changed around $1.44 or 12.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. LWLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.24, offering almost -30.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 95.77% since then. We note from Lightwave Logic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 709.26K.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Instantly LWLG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.39 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 1168.82% year-to-date, but still up 19.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is 66.43% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.71, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -388.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LWLG is forecast to be at a low of $2.71 and a high of $2.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 79.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 79.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.90%.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Lightwave Logic Inc. shares, and 0.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.36%. Lightwave Logic Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with UMB Bank NA/MO being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $3.34 million.

Affinity Wealth Management, LLC, with 0.12% or 0.12 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.