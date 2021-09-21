Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER).

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.80, and it changed around -$1.43 or -3.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.14B. SEER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.55, offering almost -141.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.03% since then. We note from Seer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.05K.

Seer Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SEER as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seer Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

Instantly SEER has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.21 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.23% year-to-date, but still down -6.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) is 19.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEER is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seer Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

Seer Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.86 percent over the past six months and at a 53.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 605.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Seer Inc. to make $2.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 498.20%.

SEER Dividends

Seer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.43% of Seer Inc. shares, and 78.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.18%. Seer Inc. stock is held by 137 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.93% of the shares, which is about 8.46 million shares worth $423.05 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 9.87% or 5.59 million shares worth $279.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $90.11 million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $49.26 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.