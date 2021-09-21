Let’s Talk About How Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.80, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $475.22M. AKBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.14, offering almost -83.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.36% since then. We note from Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AKBA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.95 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.08%. The company’s shares are currently down 0.00% year-to-date, but still down -4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 19.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKBA is forecast to be at a low of $2.76 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -257.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.00 percent over the past six months and at a 47.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc. to make $54.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.99 million and $56.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.80%.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 66.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.42%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 17.04 million shares worth $57.69 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.73% or 12.37 million shares worth $41.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 13.87 million shares worth $48.7 million, making up 8.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.86 million shares worth around $13.06 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.