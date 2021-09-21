Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.64M. KTRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.35, offering almost -161.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.81% since then. We note from Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 661.33K.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KTRA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.13% year-to-date, but still down -2.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -10.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KTRA is forecast to be at a low of $5.25 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -446.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -310.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.31 percent over the past six months and at a -96.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.20%.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.48%. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.44% of the shares, which is about 1.12 million shares worth $2.55 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 1.60% or 0.52 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.