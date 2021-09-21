Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) were traded, and its beta was -0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.85, and it changed around -$0.21 or -6.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $411.57M. KXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.40, offering almost -370.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.26% since then. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.30 million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Instantly KXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.14 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.59% year-to-date, but still down -7.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is -9.24% down in the 30-day period.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 30.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.89% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares, and 0.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.48%. Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is held by 17 institutions, with Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 100000.0 shares worth $0.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.05% or 69200.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 85078.0 shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 55735.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.