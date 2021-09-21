Is Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.75 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.79, and it changed around $0.51 or 3.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.46B. SBSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.68, offering almost -49.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.6% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SBSW as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.68 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.43% year-to-date, but still down -5.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is -9.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBSW is forecast to be at a low of $13.44 and a high of $41.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -201.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.79 percent over the past six months and at a 80.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.50%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 85.00%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.67. It is important to note, however, that the 12.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, and 9.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.68%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock is held by 224 institutions, with AQR Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 6.37 million shares worth $106.56 million.

Condire Management, LP, with 0.68% or 4.92 million shares worth $82.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $42.76 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $37.64 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.