InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 1.85 million shares of the InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.10, and it changed around -$2.55 or -21.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56B. INNV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.18, offering almost -198.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.45, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -25.82% since then. We note from InnovAge Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.86K.

InnovAge Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INNV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InnovAge Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) trade information

Instantly INNV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -21.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.23 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.86% year-to-date, but still down -17.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) is -21.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INNV is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) estimates and forecasts

InnovAge Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.46 percent over the past six months and at a 167.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $161.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect InnovAge Holding Corp. to make $170.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

INNV Dividends

InnovAge Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.00% of InnovAge Holding Corp. shares, and 14.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.77%. InnovAge Holding Corp. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.05% of the shares, which is about 1.43 million shares worth $36.85 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 0.89% or 1.2 million shares worth $31.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $26.57 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $15.22 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.