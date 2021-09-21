If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA)

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.68, and it changed around $0.91 or 3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.32B. LBTYA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.70, offering almost -3.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.69% since then. We note from Liberty Global plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Liberty Global plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LBTYA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Global plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) trade information

Instantly LBTYA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.85 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.66% year-to-date, but still down -2.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is 1.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LBTYA is forecast to be at a low of $28.30 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) estimates and forecasts

Liberty Global plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.28 percent over the past six months and at a 180.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 105.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 107.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Liberty Global plc to make $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.95 billion and $3.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.80%.

LBTYA Dividends

Liberty Global plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.61% of Liberty Global plc shares, and 93.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.70%. Liberty Global plc stock is held by 416 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 28.97% of the shares, which is about 51.14 million shares worth $1.39 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 4.47% or 7.89 million shares worth $214.18 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 18.65 million shares worth $506.64 million, making up 10.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 7.75 million shares worth around $210.45 million, which represents about 4.39% of the total shares outstanding.