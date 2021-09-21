If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.13, and it changed around -$0.28 or -11.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $318.80M. SUPV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.63, offering almost -70.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.17% since then. We note from Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 502.46K.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SUPV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.67 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still down -19.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is 10.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUPV is forecast to be at a low of $0.61 and a high of $4.34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 71.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Grupo Supervielle S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.30 percent over the past six months and at a -80.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -81.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grupo Supervielle S.A. to make $147.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $114.5 million and $135.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.50%.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.95% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares, and 2.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.45%. Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock is held by 34 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $1.44 million.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., with 0.24% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $1.35 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.