Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.66, and it changed around $0.34 or 6.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85B. HBM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.60, offering almost -69.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.51% since then. We note from Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HBM as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Instantly HBM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.18 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.00% year-to-date, but still down -13.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is -1.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HBM is forecast to be at a low of $6.70 and a high of $12.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.09 percent over the past six months and at a 139.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $364.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. to make $370.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $253.16 million and $324.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.30 per year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, and 70.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.74%. Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 16.77% of the shares, which is about 43.86 million shares worth $292.08 million.

GMT Capital Corp, with 12.58% or 32.91 million shares worth $219.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5.9 million shares worth $39.33 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 4.92 million shares worth around $36.77 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.