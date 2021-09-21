Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $439.16M. GERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.36, offering almost -71.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Geron Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Geron Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GERN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Geron Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4750 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.47% year-to-date, but still down -2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is 11.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GERN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -189.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Geron Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.02 percent over the past six months and at a -28.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Geron Corporation to make $40k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $108k and $50k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -44.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.00%.

Geron Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 22.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Geron Corporation shares, and 41.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.66%. Geron Corporation stock is held by 200 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 30.13 million shares worth $42.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.90% or 25.32 million shares worth $35.7 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 8.89 million shares worth $12.54 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $11.06 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.