Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI)

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were traded, and its beta was 3.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.84, and it changed around -$0.16 or -5.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $358.32M. TTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.49, offering almost -58.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.45% since then. We note from TETRA Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

Instantly TTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.22 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 229.66% year-to-date, but still down -10.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is 12.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

TETRA Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.74 percent over the past six months and at a 54.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $105.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect TETRA Technologies Inc. to make $108.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $152.6 million and $75.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%. TETRA Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 117.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.00% per year for the next five years.

TTI Dividends

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.87% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, and 52.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.66%. TETRA Technologies Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.37% of the shares, which is about 8.06 million shares worth $19.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.24% or 5.37 million shares worth $12.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.44 million shares worth $15.47 million, making up 5.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $9.01 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.