FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 23.03 million shares of the FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) were traded, and its beta was 4.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.12, and it changed around -$0.43 or -6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. FCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.44, offering almost -381.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.18% since then. We note from FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.07 million.

FuelCell Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FCEL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.54 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.21% year-to-date, but still up 8.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 6.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCEL is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

FuelCell Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.31 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect FuelCell Energy Inc. to make $22.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.80%. FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 08 and September 13.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.12% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, and 37.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.37%. FuelCell Energy Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.39% of the shares, which is about 23.84 million shares worth $343.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.79% or 21.89 million shares worth $315.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8.65 million shares worth $124.7 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 7.42 million shares worth around $66.0 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.