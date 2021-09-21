First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.19, and it changed around $0.36 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.21B. FHN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.45, offering almost -28.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.84% since then. We note from First Horizon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

First Horizon Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FHN as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Horizon Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Instantly FHN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.66 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.22% year-to-date, but still down -2.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is -6.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FHN is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

First Horizon Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.24 percent over the past six months and at a 54.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $743.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect First Horizon Corporation to make $733.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.35 billion and $810 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -45.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.20%. First Horizon Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 37.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.50% per year for the next five years.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 21 and October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.10 per year.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of First Horizon Corporation shares, and 84.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.42%. First Horizon Corporation stock is held by 622 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.39% of the shares, which is about 62.94 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.69% or 59.05 million shares worth $998.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 15.72 million shares worth $265.89 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 15.45 million shares worth around $261.28 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.