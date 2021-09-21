Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 157.24 million shares of the Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.92, and it changed around $6.04 or 102.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.07M. EDSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost 15.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.02% since then. We note from Edesa Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64760.00000000001 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.16K.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Instantly EDSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 102.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.00 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 180.47% year-to-date, but still up 107.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is 183.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDSA is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Edesa Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 120.33 percent over the past six months and at a -59.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.60%.

EDSA Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 06 and December 10.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.84% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares, and 14.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.74%. Edesa Biotech Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 57789.0 shares worth $0.31 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.22% or 29229.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 54340.0 shares worth $0.29 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 23757.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.