Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around $0.16 or 12.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.69M. DYNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.56, offering almost -77.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.89% since then. We note from Dynatronics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Dynatronics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DYNT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dynatronics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) trade information

Instantly DYNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.02% year-to-date, but still down -5.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) is 8.47% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DYNT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) estimates and forecasts

Dynatronics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.07 percent over the past six months and at a 88.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dynatronics Corporation to make $8.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.12 million and $10.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.60%.

DYNT Dividends

Dynatronics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 22 and September 27.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.33% of Dynatronics Corporation shares, and 7.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.62%. Dynatronics Corporation stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 0.72 million shares worth $0.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.75% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.