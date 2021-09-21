DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.94 million shares of the DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around -$0.36 or -10.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. DOYU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.54, offering almost -537.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.25% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.85 million.

DouYu International Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DOYU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.67 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.89% year-to-date, but still down -11.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOYU is forecast to be at a low of $21.25 and a high of $45.33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1307.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -559.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

DouYu International Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.40 percent over the past six months and at a -163.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -183.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $383.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited to make $406.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.90%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -153.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36.31% per year for the next five years.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.72% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, and 30.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.60%. DouYu International Holdings Limited stock is held by 225 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.56% of the shares, which is about 11.55 million shares worth $78.97 million.

Infini Master Fund, with 2.59% or 8.41 million shares worth $57.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.34 million shares worth $97.2 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $9.82 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.