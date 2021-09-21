Could RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RBAC) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.82, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $705.04M. RBAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.40, offering almost -26.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.32% since then. We note from RedBall Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 70670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 146.30K.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) trade information

Instantly RBAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.83 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.92% year-to-date, but still down -0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) is 0.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) estimates and forecasts

RBAC Dividends

RedBall Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of RedBall Acquisition Corp. shares, and 75.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.70%. RedBall Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 5.46 million shares worth $53.33 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 5.26% or 3.02 million shares worth $29.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $4.54 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $3.29 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.