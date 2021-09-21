Could Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (NASDAQ: GOGL) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.31, and it changed around $0.66 or 6.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. GOGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.17, offering almost -18.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.25% since then. We note from Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Golden Ocean Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GOGL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Instantly GOGL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.87 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 108.42% year-to-date, but still down -15.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is -3.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOGL is forecast to be at a low of $10.20 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Golden Ocean Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.36 percent over the past six months and at a 2,375.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 192.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 257.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 105.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $269 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Golden Ocean Group Limited to make $207.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $141.65 million and $125.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 89.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%. Golden Ocean Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by -471.00% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.20% per year for the next five years.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 17 and November 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 7.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.34% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, and 33.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.44%. Golden Ocean Group Limited stock is held by 155 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.63% of the shares, which is about 9.16 million shares worth $101.07 million.

FMR, LLC, with 2.21% or 4.37 million shares worth $48.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2.39 million shares worth $20.81 million, making up 1.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $12.05 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.