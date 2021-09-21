BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 18.86 million shares of the BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.63, and it changed around $0.6 or 19.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.91M. BKYI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.76, offering almost -58.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from BIO-key International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 61230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.02K.

BIO-key International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BKYI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BIO-key International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Instantly BKYI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.80 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.92% year-to-date, but still down -1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) is 2.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKYI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 182.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BIO-key International Inc. to make $3.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $943k and $1.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 240.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%.

BKYI Dividends

BIO-key International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.30% of BIO-key International Inc. shares, and 6.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.85%. BIO-key International Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.57 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.19% or 93138.0 shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.42 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 43547.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.