Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 2.52 million shares of the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $277.73, and it changed around $3.59 or 1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.75B. BILL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $301.99, offering almost -8.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $87.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.42% since then. We note from Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BILL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 297.74 on Tuesday, 09/21/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 100.84% year-to-date, but still down -4.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 30.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $282.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILL is forecast to be at a low of $225.00 and a high of $310.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Bill.com Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 76.13 percent over the past six months and at a -650.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -425.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 102.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Bill.com Holdings Inc. to make $115.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 147.50%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -69.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.16% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, and 95.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.27%. Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock is held by 465 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 8.03 million shares worth $1.47 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.42% or 7.04 million shares worth $1.29 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.38 million shares worth $619.74 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $585.08 million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.