Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Stock Forecast: $150.00 Per Share In 2021 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $95.31, and it changed around -$7.6 or -7.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.27B. BEAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $138.52, offering almost -45.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.78% since then. We note from Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 836.49K.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BEAM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Instantly BEAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 104.98 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.74% year-to-date, but still down -5.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is -2.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEAM is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.58 percent over the past six months and at a -126.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10,358.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6k and $6k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 159,566.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20,733.30%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.70% per year for the next five years.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 15.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.93% of Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 79.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.21%. Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.58% of the shares, which is about 7.69 million shares worth $989.17 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 9.74% or 6.46 million shares worth $831.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.69 million shares worth $603.03 million, making up 7.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $227.41 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.