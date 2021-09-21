Are ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 77.05 million shares of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) have been traded, and its beta is 3.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.54 or 41.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.85M. RWLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.00, offering almost -226.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.65% since then. We note from ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 410.82K.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RWLK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Instantly RWLK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 41.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is 0.78% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RWLK is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -90.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.06 percent over the past six months and at a 65.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ReWalk Robotics Ltd. to make $1.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $747k and $1.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 114.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.40%.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares, and 9.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.58%. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.95% of the shares, which is about 1.37 million shares worth $2.31 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.22% or 1.03 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 51610.0 shares worth around $97542.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.