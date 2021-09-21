Are ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.48 million shares of the ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $154.36M. ADMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.11, offering almost -148.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.0% since then. We note from ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADMA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.90% year-to-date, but still up 5.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 1.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADMA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -700.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -300.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

ADMA Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.90 percent over the past six months and at a 32.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ADMA Biologics Inc. to make $22.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.96 million and $13.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 84.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.60%.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, and 41.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.72%. ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.94% of the shares, which is about 16.58 million shares worth $29.19 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, with 5.27% or 6.76 million shares worth $11.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen/NWQ Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.36 million shares worth $4.15 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen/NWQ Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $2.61 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.