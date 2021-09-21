Antero Resources Corporation’s (NYSE: AR) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have been traded, and its beta is 4.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.92, and it changed around -$0.42 or -2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.23B. AR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.85, offering almost -12.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.92% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Antero Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.85 on Monday, 09/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 199.82% year-to-date, but still down -1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 43.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.07 percent over the past six months and at a 389.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 620.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,666.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $1.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.40%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.57% of Antero Resources Corporation shares, and 76.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.46%. Antero Resources Corporation stock is held by 335 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.97% of the shares, which is about 25.01 million shares worth $375.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.08% or 22.22 million shares worth $333.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 7.56 million shares worth $113.65 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.23 million shares worth around $73.8 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.