ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 82.98 million shares of the ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.21, and it changed around $4.41 or 157.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.19M. ZIVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.40, offering almost -99.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.27% since then. We note from ZIVO Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46550.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.56K.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) trade information

Instantly ZIVO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 157.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.85 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.67% year-to-date, but still down -19.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) is -13.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.70%.

ZIVO Dividends

ZIVO Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of ZIVO Bioscience Inc. shares, and 0.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.45%. ZIVO Bioscience Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 31636.0 shares worth $0.15 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 0.07% or 6688.0 shares worth $31701.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.