WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.17, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.38M. WKEY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.40, offering almost -174.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.8% since then. We note from WISeKey International Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 824.13K.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Instantly WKEY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.56 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 30.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WKEY is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

WISeKey International Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.42 percent over the past six months and at a 88.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.30%.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of WISeKey International Holding AG shares, and 0.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.70%. WISeKey International Holding AG stock is held by 11 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 17182.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Advisor Group, Inc., with 0.07% or 16845.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.