Why NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.96, and it changed around $0.29 or 1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $354.63M. NEXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.00, offering almost -75.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.72% since then. We note from NexImmune Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.16K.

NexImmune Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NEXI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NexImmune Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Instantly NEXI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.78 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.99% year-to-date, but still up 10.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) is 21.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEXI is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

NexImmune Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.20 percent over the past six months and at a 89.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.97% of NexImmune Inc. shares, and 43.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.97%. NexImmune Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.48% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $49.47 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 5.31% or 1.2 million shares worth $22.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $10.14 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $2.24 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.