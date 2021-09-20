Why Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In the last trading session, 3.02 million shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.09 or 16.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.40M. NEPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -453.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6555 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.33% year-to-date, but still down -1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 14.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEPT is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $1.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.88 percent over the past six months and at a 51.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.50%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.13% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, and 27.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.51%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.42% of the shares, which is about 22.21 million shares worth $34.65 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 2.52% or 4.17 million shares worth $6.5 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $1.84 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $2.07 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.