Why Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 4.09 million shares of the Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.08, and it changed around -$1.5 or -12.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.60M. INDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.80, offering almost -265.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.14% since then. We note from Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

Instantly INDP has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.83 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 65.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.96% year-to-date, but still up 32.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) is 17.35% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INDP is forecast to be at a low of $52.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -415.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -415.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.04 percent over the past six months and at a 173.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.00%.

INDP Dividends

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)’s Major holders