Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -110.19% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.70, and it changed around -$0.24 or -1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $279.30M. VINC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.75, offering almost -70.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.31% since then. We note from Vincerx Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.23K.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VINC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.77 for the current quarter.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Instantly VINC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.69 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.92% year-to-date, but still down -7.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) is 31.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VINC is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) estimates and forecasts

Vincerx Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.67 percent over the past six months and at a -26.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%.

VINC Dividends

Vincerx Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.98% of Vincerx Pharma Inc. shares, and 74.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.23%. Vincerx Pharma Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Sage Rhino Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 1.62 million shares worth $21.02 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 5.88% or 1.03 million shares worth $13.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Putnam Global Health Care Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $7.41 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $3.85 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.