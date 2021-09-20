Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.36, and it changed around -$1.01 or -3.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. PCVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.47, offering almost -130.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.84% since then. We note from Vaxcyte Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 209.53K.

Vaxcyte Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PCVX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Instantly PCVX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.22 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.55% year-to-date, but still down -3.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 10.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCVX is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Vaxcyte Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.20 percent over the past six months and at a 30.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -53.70% in the next quarter.

Vaxcyte Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -190.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.80% per year for the next five years.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.84% of Vaxcyte Inc. shares, and 89.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.25%. Vaxcyte Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.77% of the shares, which is about 7.71 million shares worth $173.48 million.

Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with 8.73% or 4.56 million shares worth $102.61 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $45.12 million, making up 3.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $24.78 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.