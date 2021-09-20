Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.75, and it changed around $1.92 or 6.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $721.39M. TRHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.31, offering almost -125.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.16% since then. We note from Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 247.67K.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TRHC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Instantly TRHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.45 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.22% year-to-date, but still up 6.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is -8.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRHC is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 287.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $88.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. to make $96.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $70.51 million and $77.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.00%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -136.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.15% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, and 94.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.47%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock is held by 247 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.99% of the shares, which is about 3.48 million shares worth $173.84 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 10.67% or 2.65 million shares worth $132.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $76.18 million, making up 6.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $45.92 million, which represents about 4.28% of the total shares outstanding.