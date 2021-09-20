StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $236.01M. STON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.37, offering almost -163.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.25% since then. We note from StoneMor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 314.76K.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) trade information

Instantly STON has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5400 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.43% year-to-date, but still down -18.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) is -20.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STON is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -145.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect StoneMor Inc. to make $89.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.00%. StoneMor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

STON Dividends

StoneMor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.51% of StoneMor Inc. shares, and 85.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.42%. StoneMor Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Axar Capital Manasgement L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 75.11% of the shares, which is about 88.63 million shares worth $232.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.03% or 2.39 million shares worth $6.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $4.74 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $1.93 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.