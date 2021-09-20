SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around -$0.11 or -4.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.30M. TLMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -331.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.41% since then. We note from SOC Telemed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 664.97K.

SOC Telemed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TLMD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SOC Telemed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

Instantly TLMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.02 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.01% year-to-date, but still down -15.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) is 1.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLMD is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -188.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -146.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

SOC Telemed Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.48 percent over the past six months and at a 80.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect SOC Telemed Inc. to make $26.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.70%.

TLMD Dividends

SOC Telemed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 12 and August 16.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.53% of SOC Telemed Inc. shares, and 65.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.41%. SOC Telemed Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 37.41% of the shares, which is about 33.87 million shares worth $213.07 million.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., with 6.97% or 6.31 million shares worth $39.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $20.44 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $8.43 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.