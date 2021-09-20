Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Shares Could Drop Up To -48.15%

In today’s recent session, 7.25 million shares of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.14 or -9.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.90M. SHIP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.45, offering almost -81.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.37% since then. We note from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.32 million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SHIP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 177.16% year-to-date, but still up 19.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 31.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHIP is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.21 percent over the past six months and at a 143.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 433.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to make $50.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.65 million and $21.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 159.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 138.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.20%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 16 and November 22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.72% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, and 3.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.50%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 2.32 million shares worth $2.6 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.42% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 72085.0 shares worth $80735.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.