Risk-Taking Investors May Find Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 2.75 million shares of the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.30, and it changed around -$0.38 or -1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.64B. IAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.12, offering almost -12.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.34% since then. We note from Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 579.88K.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IAS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Instantly IAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.71 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.22% year-to-date, but still up 2.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is 24.13% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAS is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. to make $93.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders