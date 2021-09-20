Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH): Decline Of -128.19% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In the last trading session, 4.47 million shares of the Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.45, and it changed around $2.39 or 47.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $349.78M. PRTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -27.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.52% since then. We note from Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.01K.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRTH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) trade information

Instantly PRTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 47.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.80 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.82% year-to-date, but still up 36.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) is 24.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRTH is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -128.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) estimates and forecasts

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.22 percent over the past six months and at a -147.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $124.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Priority Technology Holdings Inc. to make $135.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $108.96 million and $106.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 201.60%.

PRTH Dividends

Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.61% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares, and 7.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.04%. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Times Square Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.95% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $13.85 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.70% or 1.15 million shares worth $7.99 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $6.36 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.08 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.