POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.07, and it changed around $0.53 or 5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $859.78M. PNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.08, offering almost -79.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.03% since then. We note from POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.17K.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PNT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Instantly PNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.28 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.66% year-to-date, but still down -10.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) is 14.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PNT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.45% of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares, and 31.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.57%.