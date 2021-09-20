PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.14, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $656.38M. MYPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.20, offering almost -156.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.74% since then. We note from PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 543.28K.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MYPS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

Instantly MYPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.48 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.10% year-to-date, but still up 6.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) is 23.26% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYPS is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -133.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. to make $76.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders